Neosho hosts 60th annual Dogwood Tour

NEOSHO, Mo. — Parts of Southwest Missouri are in full bloom, and that couldn’t be more evident than in Neosho.

The Dogwood Tour is underway and it’s year 60 for the annual event – which is sponsored by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. The Rotary Club started it in 1961 – and it has drawn thousands of visitors to the Neosho area ever since.

Lauri Lyerla, Chamber CEO, said, “Of course last weekend was the garage sale we had a ton of people in town and I know a lot of the comments were wow Neosho’s a beautiful place there’s a lot of beautiful trees and so Spring is what I think we’re at our peak we’re getting ready to plant the flower baskets in the next few weeks since so color will be bringing back the bloom here.”

The tour is self-guided, but the chamber has a map available on its website.