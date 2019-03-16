Neosho hosting its annual 28th annual business expo

NESOSHO, Mo. - Patrons have the unique opportunity to meet with local organizations they may not have known were there.

Ashley Siler with the Neosho Chamber of Commerce says, "This year it has grown more than its ever been. We have about 100 different vendors that are going to be here. Area businesses, organizations and non-profits."

The Neosho Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event and say hosting the expo reinforces the growth the area has been experiencing.

"It's very exciting. We love the positive things that are happening in neosho. Um, we love being that positive voice and there's definetly a lot excitment that is going on around town," she says.

And one vendor has been coming to the expo for years. She says the event gives her organization an exclusive opportunity to source their clientele locally.

Lachele Sheehan, Spring Hill Living Assistance says, "To try to utlize the choices we have here locall, it's so important to do that. And we have so many great choices and this kind of showcases those choices that we have."

The event will be held in the Neosho High School cafeteria. Admission is $2 and it will run tonight until 9pm and tomorrow from 10 am-2 pm. This year's theme is 70's to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Neosho Chamber.

