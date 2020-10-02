Neosho honors former football coach

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District voted to formally rename the Bob Anderson Stadium’s victory bell in honor of Coach Phil Young

Stuart Puckett, Former Board Member, said, “Coach Young was instrumental in a lot of kids lives through the seventies and eighties and this is gonna be a wonderful remembrance of his past here with the school.”

Coach Phil Young was the head football coach of the Neosho Wildcats from 1973 to 1988. During those years, he was involved in numerous conference championships including a stretch of 32 straight conference victories. The victory bell, which will now bear his name, sat on the South end of Bob Anderson Stadium, but this year the bell was restored and relocated closer to the bleachers. It will be revealed during homecoming tonight and will receive its official new name that was approved by the board in honor of the former coach

Dr. Jim Cummins, Superintendent, said, “I just think it’s exciting as we the stadium is changing obviously we’ve put turf down and this was a great opportunity to redo the victory bell plaza and and the people who have contributed a lot of volunteer labor has gone into making that happen and I think it is very great night celebrating the new plaza and Couch Young.”

To many in Neosho School District, he was not only a coach, but a mentor, teacher, and friend.

“Coach Young, I mean I grew up a block from Coach Young’s home, he knew me from the time that I was in second grade all the way to the time I graduated. When he handed me my diploma he is just a very special individual who took his teaching beyond the football field,” said Puckett.