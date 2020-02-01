Neosho holds community meeting regarding flooding

NEOSHO, Mo. — Home and business owners make their voices heard when it comes to preventing damage from natural disasters.

The city of Neosho experienced significant flooding from heavy rains in both 2017 and 2019.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development held a meeting at The Civic in Neosho today.

The purpose was for local residents to have the chance to make suggestions on how to reduce the odds of that happening so often.

Sam Komo, Missouri Department of Economic Development, said, “It’s about long term resiliency for the community, so making sure we can build them up for future risk and uh reduce that risk, so uh hopefully the uh events won’t continue to happen.”

Comments from this and other meetings across the state will be used to help set the department’s plan for spending $41 million on community development block grants.