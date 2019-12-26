Neosho holds annual Christmas dinner, feeds nearly 700

NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton county residents, officials, and businesses owners took time from their Christmas day to serve others.

The city of Neosho held its annual Christmas dinner at the Civic Center today.

Visitors received a warm meal for free and also took home a book or goodie bag as well.

Without the countless hours of volunteer work or donations from local businesses and churches, organizers say this event wouldn’t be possible.

Mark Taylor, KNEO Radio General Manager, said, “It’s an honor to serve and to do it and to work with all the people in the area because that is a big deal. I mean some people really really do sacrifice to be here today. They’ll get their kids up early in the morning to open their presents and then bring them here to help.”

Combining the total of deliveries and dine in meals served today at the Civic Center, close to 700 people received a meal.