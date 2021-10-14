Neosho high schoolers participate in “Manufacturing Day” event at Newton County Fairgrounds

NEOSHO, Mo. — Hundreds of high school students spent part of their day learning about manufacturing — and they got to do it outside of the classroom.

All part of this year’s “Manufacturing Day” event at the Newton County Fairgrounds. The focus this year was put on innovation and opportunity.

17 regional manufacturers were on hand, providing live demonstrations and virtual reality experiences. It was hosted by the MOKAN Partnerhsip, General Mills, Crowder College, the Workforce Investment Board, and area Chambers of Commerce.

“And so what we’re trying to do is showcase the technology side of what they have and show these high school students the different things they could go into according to their interests. Just to show them a wide range of career opportunities that are available to them,” said Amy Kauffman, MOKAN Partnership.

Students who took part in this year’s event came from schools in Joplin, Carthage, Monett, Stockton, and Springdale, Arkansas.