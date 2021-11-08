Neosho High School Wrestling Team asks those attending upcoming event to bring canned food donations with them

NEOSHO, Mo. — Before the Neosho High School Wrestling Team hits the mat — team members are asking the community to hit their cabinets or pantries.

They’re asking residents to contribute to their upcoming canned food drive. It’s scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 23rd during the team’s “Black and Gold Wrestle Off” — which will determine who makes the Varsity and JV teams.

They simply would like people to bring a couple of canned food items with them. They’ll later be donated to the “Newton County Food Basket Brigade.”

“Our community is important to us and the opportunity for our kids to understand giving back and helping those that are maybe less privileged and you know holiday time is a great opportunity for us to teach that life lesson,” said Jeremy Phillips, Neosho Head Wrestling Coach.

Coach Phillips says something like this teaches character — which helps define a champion.