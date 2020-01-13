Neosho High School to Host the 28th Annual Business Expo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — Demonstrating economic growth and diversity, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) returns for the 28th year with it’s annual business expo in Neosho, MO.

“Oh, the Places You’ll Go” Neosho Business Expo presented by Scholastic will be held on March 13th & 14th, 2020 at Neosho High School located at 511 South Neosho Blvd. in Neosho.

This event is open to the public on Friday, March 13th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Neosho High School.

This spectacular weekend event welcomes vendors to reserve a booth space and also allows them to provide on-the-spot demonstrations to attendees.

With over 2,000 attendees annually, the public is encouraged to attend the event for $2.00 per person.

Limited vendor spaces are available as $250 for NACC Members and $350 for Non-Members.

Non-Profit booth spaces are available at no charge.

All spaces are available at a first come, first serve basis.

Vendors are not required to incorporate the theme, but it is always fun to see what those who choose to participate come up with.

The NACC will award one booth with the “Best Booth” award and the winner will receive a free vendor booth for the 2021 Neosho Business Expo.

Those interested in booth spaces or partnerships can email janel@neoshocc.com or call the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at (417) 451-1925.