Neosho High School seniors paint the hill

NEOSHO, Mo. — Seniors at Neosho High School were all about graffiti Monday.

No worries – it was all part of a plan. All part of Neosho tradition.

Neosho High School seniors are keeping a yearly tradition alive on senior hill. The 2021 graduating class started their artistic work this morning at 9.

Brylee King, Senior, “It feels great especially the last tradition that we’ve had before we graduated so most of us, this will be the last we see each other do its fun last experience that we can do together.”

“I’m painting a crown–my last name’s king so I’d thought that be really fun.”

King hopes to pursue a career in education after she graduates.

“I’m going to Freed-Hardeman University it’s in Henderson, Tennessee so a long ways from here but I’m really excited.”

Last year, students waited until July to paint the hill due to the pandemic.

Trent Barratt, Neosho High School Principal, said, “I know it’s been a long tradition 20 years ago whenever I was a high school senior here we painted the hill and it’s just a fun experience and it’s a tradition here in Neosho that other schools don’t have.”

Some of the seniors even brought their parents.

“They bring all their own equipment to paint we do provide sand because we ask them to mix their paint with their paint with that for the road.”

“Traditionally we know they would come down and paint their space whatever for the background about a couple hours later they would paint the rest of it, whatever design they chose.”

The weather wasn’t on their side, but it didn’t stop seniors from having a good time.

“I would say different but exciting, the teachers have worked really hard to make this an enjoyable year for us even though masks and covid is never fun but we’ve enjoyed each time together and we’ve been able to do most of the stuff we’ve always done,” said King