Neosho High School seeing big overhaul on football field this Summer

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School is seeing a big overhaul on the football field this Summer.

Crews are replacing the natural grass playing field with artificial turf, along with a synthetic surface for the track.

The project is estimated to cost $850,000 to 900,000, paid for by a mix of insurance proceeds and community sponsorships.

Dirt taken from the project will be moved to the junior high for a potential project expanding athletic options at that site.

Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Superintendent, said, “We already have soccer and softball. And we, there’s an area designed to be a baseball field to capitalize on the amenities that are out there – press box, restrooms.”

The stadium is closed during the construction process and should re-open with the new surfacing in August.