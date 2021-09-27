Neosho High School introduces new journalism program for students

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District has a new program for students.

This semester, the Neosho High School started a journalism program for juniors and seniors called “The Wildcat Weekly.”

The program has been in the works for the past year and 40 students are enrolled in the class.

Students will be managing editor, creative director and build the weekly publication from scratch.

“It was hopefully supposed to teach the kids how to do it professionally communicate online and use those tools effectively and have awareness for that. A lot of this class is about not necessarily creating content, but revising content and making sure they look back how things look and how they sound and making sure that’s something they want to put out into the public,” said Henri Whitehead, High School Journalism Teacher.

“The Wildcat Weekly” is available every Tuesday on the Neosho School District website.