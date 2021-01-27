Neosho High School hosts clothing giveaway

NEOSHO, Mo. — Instead of going to a thrift shop, the store came to local high school students. Bright Futures Neosho transforms the NHS Auditorium into a massive closet.

James Fox 11th Grade Student, said, “I got me a few jackets got me a pair of shoes. I got me a few dress shirts and a pair of dress shorts.”

James Fox is a Junior at Neosho High School, he is one of many that got to shop for new clothes on Wednesday.

“It’s been pretty handy these clothes that I’ve picked out they’ll help me out quite a bit throughout all the events that I might have this year and next year.”

Bright Futures Neosho had the idea to host a clothing closet giveaway for high school students.

Deedee Dowell, Bright Futures Neosho Coordinator, said, “I was just very overwhelmed with lots of donations and over the last few months and it was just a way for us to be able to take them from sitting in boxes in my office to getting them into the hands of the students.”

It was a way to help kids get new clothes for school or even job interviews.

China Rhoades, School Counselor, said, “We have had kids that are a little under stress with finances so this is very helpful and then it’s just a nice opportunity for the kids to be able to go and shop and maybe grab that one little piece of clothing that they want so it’s open to everyone and the high school.”

There was a number of options for students to chose from.

“Anywhere from under clothes to jeans to everyday school clothes to nice dress clothes for any job interviews or speech and debate, choir concerts, dress shoes, tennis shoes, coat, clothes, gloves, and hats and those kinds of things,” said, Dowell.

They started with more than 1,000 boxes of clothes and, by the end of the day, they had only 100 boxes left.

“If we can help any along the way, that’s what were about. That’s what Bright Futures is about that’s why all these volunteers here are helping me. That’s what their passion is and that’s what they want to see happen. Especially for me that’s what’s important.”

The school will put whatever is leftover into a designated closet to help students in the future.