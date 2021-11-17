Neosho High School asking for sock donations to enter girl’s basketball game

NEOSHO, Mo. — You won’t need any money to get into a local high school basketball game on Friday.

In Neosho, officials are simply asking for socks. The home opener for the Neosho girls is Friday night against Lamar, and a pair of socks — or more than a pair — will get you in. Those socks will then be donated to Bright Futures Neosho.

“Anytime that we get a request for a pair of shoes for a student, we always include some socks with those new shoes. Usually if a kiddo is wearing some worn out shoes, their socks are usually worn out as well. So we always include several pairs of socks with every request pair of tennis shoes,” said Deedee Dowell — Bright Futures Neosho Coordinator.

The nonprofit is in need of adult-sized socks, but will gladly accept all sizes.