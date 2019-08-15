Neosho Habitat for Humanity holds ground breaking for two new houses

The Neosho Habitat for Humanity held a ground breaking on Wednesday at 1503 North Main Avenue for houses numbers 15 and 16.

This is the first time Habitat for Humanity has attempted to build two houses at one time, since two families in the area were in need of adequate housing.

The non-profit provides an opportunity for homeowners to build equity without paying interest and to live in a safe neighborhood.

And, all homeowners through the program are required to put in 250 hours of sweat equity either on-site or in the office.

“When we hand the keys over, that’s our payday right there,” explained Executive Director Sy Werner. “It’s a very good feeling to be able to help. And as we look back at the 14 families that have been helped in the past, it’s very rewarding.”

The Neosho Habitat for Humanity hopes to move the two families into their new homes in about ten months.