Neosho Habitat For Humanity building two homes at once for the first time ever

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Area Habitat For Humanity is in the process of building — not just one — but two houses at the same time.

The two homes will be right next to each other, in the 1500 block of North Main Avenue in Neosho.

It’s the first time the home building non-profit has been able to work on more than one house at a time.

Executive Director Sy Werner says it wouldn’t be possible without the help of several volunteer groups, including their affiliate in Joplin.

Sy Werner, Neosho Area Habitat For Humanity, Executive Director, said, “By doing this we’ve been able to and of course the good Lord blessed us with beautiful sunshine in January which is unusual and we have a framing crew here that probably get the roof decking on today and maybe even some shingles on top of the roof before it’s over.”

The two homes mark the 15th and 16th to be built by the organization that has been around nearly twenty years.

Werner says one of the two homes could be finished by April, with the second house being done by July.