Neosho Golf Course looks at increasing fees to get new carts

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Golf Course is looking into raising golf course fees in order to buy new golf carts.

The city says its 50 cart fleet is aging and needs to be replaced. So they’re proposing a $1 increase per nine holes or $50 to $100 increase for passes.

City golf professionals say that surcharge will allow them to not only replace the existing golf carts, but also provide maintenance in the future. They add a new fleet will cost between $90,000 and $100,000, but trading in the old golf carts will help cut down some of that cost.

“With the shape that the ones we have are in. People are going to love the new carts, if this happens, that we can provide for them. Not just the city of Neosho, just everybody in the four state area.” Kyler Snow, Golf Pro Neosho Municipal Golf Course

The fee increase won’t take affect until the next budget year.