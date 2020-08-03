Neosho flag thief turns himself in; formal charges pending

NEOSHO, Mo. — A man is in police custody for allegedly stealing flags from a local VFW post and a bank.

The Neosho Police Department says a male suspect turned himself in to authorities in Pineville and confessed to the crimes on Sunday.

The suspect is now awaiting formal charges from the Newton County Prosecutor. Once charges are filed, the police department will release the suspect’s identity and additional details on the case.

Police had been searching for the suspect since late last week. That’s when the Neosho VFW says several of their flags were stolen. Arvest Bank’s flag was also taken.