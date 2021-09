NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho firefighter pleads guilty to a charge of child pornography.

44 year old Jeremiah Scott Clogston of Seneca admitted to possessing child porn in federal court Thursday.

Court documents say the case started with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, which led to a search warrant at his home.

A forensic examination of Clogston’s phone found 81 illegal images and three sexually explicit videos.

No sentencing date has been set in the case.