Neosho Fire Department to utilize new fire engine

NEOSHO, Mo. – A new edition to the Neosho Fire Department will help ensure the safety of residents for years to come.

The fire department recently received a brand new fire engine.

The $1.2 million truck comes with a 111 foot ladder and cutting edge technology.

Saturday, firefighters gave area residents a tour of the new engine at Celebrate Neosho.

They are saying the new rig will help everyone in Neosho in the long run.

Jim Ledford of the Neosho Fire Department says, “Easier deployment of out riggers, easier operations of the truck, overall easier for our guys to operate and better serve our citizens.”

The station plans to sell their previous fire engine they’ve had since 1996.

Firefighters will spend the next couple weeks training on the new engine, and they plan to start sending it while responding to emergencies sometime next month.