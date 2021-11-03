Neosho Fire Department advises residents with fireplaces to get their chimney inspected to prevent fires

NEOSHO, Mo. — A freeze is expected across much of the four states Thursday morning — and local fire officials are encouraging people to play it safe.

Neosho Fire Marshal Scott Maness, says it’s important to make sure your chimney is inspected and cleaned once a year. He recommends using wood that is at least six months old.

He also estimates his department deals with close to 10 chimney fires a year.

“A chimney sweep will come and if there’s any creosote or soot inside the chimney, they’ll clean it. Creosote is something that’s produced by burning wood and stuff and that is also flammable, so you can catch the chimney on fire,” said Scott Maness, Neosho Fire Marshal.

A chimney sweep will also check for cracks and look for things like a bird’s nest or other types of obstruction. It is also important to take extra precautions when using space heaters.