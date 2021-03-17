Neosho FFA prepares for annual plant sale

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local FFA chapter has been busy making preparations for their annual plant sale.

Neosho FFA and Agriculture students are learning how to care for and plant plants. And when all their hard work is done, sell their plants to the community.

Students will be selling vegetable plants, assorted bedding plants, and hanging plants. Each will cost anywhere from $2 up to $20. Funds raised will go towards the FFA’s savings and student learning.

Kelin Aruse, FFA and Ag Teacher, said, “Yeah this is one of my favorite parts of the job just coming out to the green house with students and our community we have such a great community that supports us every year we sell out of everything.”

He says specific dates when the community can purchase the plants will be posted later on the Neosho FFA Facebook page.