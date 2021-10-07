Neosho FFA members educate middle school students on agriculture

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some middle school students in Neosho had the chance to learn about agriculture today.

Food and farming lessons were taught, courtesy of Neosho High School FFA students. They spent their day manning a number of learning stations. Those stations included ones that highlighted dairy cattle — beef cattle — and corn and soybean.

“I think it’s really important because at a young age I remember loving to come to these things, because I think that it helped me now be more involved. Because I know more about things, and I think it also introduces a lot of careers to young kids,” said Kailyn Daniels — Neosho FFA Member.

This event is something the school’s FFA chapter has done now for 25 years.