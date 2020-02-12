Neosho Farmers Market accepting vendor applications for 2020 summer market

NEOSHO, Mo. — Beginning February 8th, 2020 Neosho Farmers Market has officially opened up applications for the 2020 summer market season and is inviting all area growers of garden produce and other farm-fresh goodness to apply. Previous market experience is a plus, but not necessary.

Following a breakout season in 2019, Neosho Farmers Market is laying out plans for a bigger, more produce-packed season than ever before in 2020.

To meet the growing demands of the community, we are now accepting new vendors.

Basic eligibility requirements include growing/producing their own goods in Newton County, Missouri or those immediately adjacent (Jasper, Lawrence, Barry, McDonald Counties in SW Missouri, Ottawa County in NE Oklahoma, or Cherokee County in SE Kansas) and, in certain cases, meeting specific health and/or food safety standards, which market organizers will help to facilitate.

Those interested in learning more about becoming part of the Neosho Farmers Market are encouraged to visit their website, NeoshoFarmersMarket.com and look for the ‘Become a Vendor’ link.

The market also invites all interested local growers to attend an upcoming, special “Getting Started as a Farmers Market Vendor” informational event.

This event is for individuals who want to learn more about becoming a vendor at the Neosho Farmers Market.

This takes place on Sunday, February 23 at 5:00 p.m. at the Neosho-Newton County Library’s Community Room, 201 W Spring St, in Downtown Neosho.