Neosho family cleans up home and business after flooding

NEOSHO, Mo. —

According to a spokesperson for the City of Neosho, a total of 31 water rescues took place on Sunday.

Now that flood waters have receded, residents in Neosho have had the chance to access the damage and start the clean up process. The Henderson Family just moved to Neosho a few years ago and live near Morse Park. They live and run their business out of the same house. Tammy Henderson says the family was getting ready to head out of town Sunday morning before a swollen Hickory Creek quickly changed their minds.

“We’re sitting at the table eating breakfast, all of the sudden my son said some of his toys had fallen over out in the yard and we look out and it was over the road and it was very, very, quickly like 20 minutes, we almost didn’t get out.” Tammy Henderson, flooding victim

The family just bought a new car last week, but the water came up so fast, they didn’t have time to try and move it to higher ground. The family operates an ice cream business out of their property and hope to have it up and running again later this week.