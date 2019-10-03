Neosho Fall Festival to showcase local artists

This year’s Neosho Fall Festival will feature an “artist’s alley.”

Sixteen artists will show their artwork on Northwood Street — with performers playing jazz and blues music to help set the atmosphere. Work from painters, potters, and sketch artists will all be on display.

Live demonstrations from the artists will be a highlight, as well as artwork available for sale.

“I want to give the artists the opportunity to have their work shown and seen, the opportunity to express themselves with what they do, and the other thing I want to do is to give the public the opportunity to see their work, to know the arts are alive and well in Neosho, Missouri,” explained Neosho artist Jeffrey Jones.

The Neosho Fall Festival is free and open to the public this Saturday and Sunday. The artist’s alley will only be on Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

The fall festival will also feature art work from the Neosho Arts Council, something to eat from various food trucks, and several other vendors to browse through.