Neosho Fall Festival is moving forward without restrictions this fall

NEOSHO, MO – The Neosho Fall Festival is moving forward without restrictions.

Previously city council put restrictions on attendance to the festival to make it geared to food and craft vendors.

But last night, the Neosho City Council approved moving forward with the festival without restrictions, that means the festival will be accepting more vendors.

“The fall festival has been part of the community for decades. As a kid I remember going down to the park seeing craft vendors eating the food. This is a unique celebration that people of Neosho have come to anticipate and look forward to and I look forward to seeing how great it will be in the fall.” Says Richard Davidson, Mayor Pro Temp.

Space is limited, but the city council will continue accepting vendor applications until space runs out.

The city of Neosho Fall Festival will be held Saturday October 2nd.