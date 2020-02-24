Neosho event educates potential vendors on how to start farmer’s market

NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho has started preparations for its 2020 farmer’s market season.

Sunday, organizers brought together interested vendors to learn how to get their farmer’s market started.

They discussed benefits of selling in Neosho, including being a part of an agriculturally diverse market, as well as what price point vendors should sell their products, and maintaining a family-friendly atmosphere.

Attendees also were told challenges they may encounter.

This year Neosho Farmer’s Market leaders say they want to improve diversity with products they are selling.

Bethany Kiele, board member of Neosho Farmer’s Market, “We really do emphasize the local produce, local food, local artisans and we love to promote from within and help build our community through our local involvement.”

To become a vendor at Neosho’s Farmer’s Market you do not have to live in the city, but in a surrounding area.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page.