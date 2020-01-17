Neosho EPIC seeks to train next generation of leaders

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce is helping to raise the next generation of leaders.

EPIC is a group for business professionals under 40-years-old who want to advance in the community.

Members will have access to educational programs, behind-the-scene tours and volunteer opportunities.

The program will host monthly events to connect leading entrepreneurs and business owners with members who are eager to grow and network with the Neosho community.

Ashley Siler, Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “If we can create that network and kinda that community of those people then they’re are going to be more likely to stay here.”

The chamber is hosting a free event on January 28th for the group.

To join and learn more about it, follow the link below.

https://neoshocc.com/events/details/epic-kick-off-5486