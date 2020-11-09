Neosho encouraging to shop local

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to shop local this holiday season.

They’re holding a campaign called “I’m Dreaming of a Local Christmas.”

There are two ways for shoppers to enter to win gift cards and $1,000.

Shoppers can share a selfie of their purchases on the chamber Facebook page to enter to win a $50 gift card.

Or shoppers will get a stamp card from a participating business and every time they visit it will get stamped, then they will be entered into the $1,000 drawing.

Businesses say this is a way for shoppers to find something new.

Christy Caddy, Miss Daisy’s Home & Decor Co. “I think it’s a great idea and its good to be able to support local businesses and share ones that other people might not know about it.”

29 businesses are participating in the event.

To see the full list of stores go here .

The $1,000 drawing will be held online on December 21.