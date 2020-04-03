Neosho egg plant to close for good this Summer

NEOSHO, Mo. — An Iowa-based egg producer and processor company has decided to close its Neosho plant.

Rembrandt Foods will close the facility by mid-June of 2020 and will transfer operations to Rembrandt, Iowa.

The company cites the decision based on the “competitive global egg market.”

We value all of our employees and the decision to close the Neosho facility has been a difficult one Paul Hardy, President of Rembrandt Foods

Rembrandt’s HR team will work with employees to make this transition as smooth as possible.