Neosho dogwood tour enters 59th year

NEOSHO, Mo. — The dogwood trees are in bloom in Neosho, and what better way to practice social distancing, than with a driving tour around town to see the white and pink blossoms.

The dogwood tour was started in 1961 and is now in its 59th year.

Additional events like this years Dogwood Run and Fish Hatchery Opening have been canceled and postponed.

But people are still encouraged to take part in the free, self-guided driving tour.

Lauri Lyerla, Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce CEO, said, “We know that people need to get out of their house a little bit, and so giving them the opportunity of something to do that is safe for their families and that they can enjoy the outdoors. We think that’s pretty important.”

Roy Shaver, Neosho Rotary Club Member, said, “Dogwood have been beautiful in Neosho for many years. The Neosho Nursery years ago contributed a great deal to the dogwoods being in this area.”

The Chamber of Commerce hopes this years tour will also help encourage people to check out the various restaurants in town that are offering curbside pickup.

Driving tour maps can be found on the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce website.