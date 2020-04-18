Neosho declines disaster relief grant

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council declines more than $5 million in disaster relief funding.

The funding was offered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development and would have helped those affected by flooding in 2017 move to a more secure location.

Council members met earlier this week for a special meeting, where they unanimously decided to reject the funding, stating that the grant’s overall value would be, quote, “too few in the flood water areas to make a substantial impact.”

The council says they will instead, seek assistance from mitigation programs to provide the most long-term benefit to victims.

The grant was valued at more than $5.3 million.