Neosho cuts ribbon on new artificial turf

NEOSHO, Mo. — A six-figure project in Neosho is complete and unveiled just in time for football season.

A ribbon cutting was held today at the high school’s Bob Anderson Stadium to dedicate the school’s new multipurpose turf field.

Work started in early Summer and is now ready for Friday’s first football game of the season.

The synthetic turf will also be used for other Neosho school athletic events and community youth sports.

It cost $925,000 — $800,000 of that was covered by community donors.

Shane Smith, Co-Owner, Mass Depot, said, “I think it’s a great project. Good schools means a better community and more people in the area.”

Kaden Decker, Senior, said, “It’s great to see everyone who supported and donated and just for them to see how proud that we are going to be of it and really how happy it makes us that we have the support of the community.”

Construction to update the track around the field will begin this Fall.

It will be fully funded by insurance claims from recent water damage.