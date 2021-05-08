Neosho Cruise Night returned for a second year

NEOSHO, Mo. — After gaining popularity among many people in 2020 Neosho Cruise Night has returned for a second year.

Many people took to the streets of Neosho this evening with their classic cars, jeeps, pickup trucks, and more.

Event organizers say this event brings people of all ages outside for a time of fellowship, along with helping local businesses throughout the city.

Codi Pogue, Cruise Organizer, says, “I like having this where we’ve got a lot of area to park and hang out. It brings a lot of people together. A lot of people you don’t see all the time. That’s really my whole thing with it is getting people out of the house, get back to the old school crusin’…Hanging out, getting people together verses just social media. It’s just an all-around, good family fun event.”

Plans are currently ongoing for the next cruise to be held on Saturday, June 26 — in conjunction with the city’s Independence Day event Celebrate Neosho.

Organizers say they intend to have an Organized Cruise Route throughout the city.