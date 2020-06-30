NEOSHO COUNTY, Ks. — A Neosho County man is behind bars this evening after threatening a woman and children with a shotgun.

Around five Sunday evening, the Chanute Police Department was called to the 100 block of South Highland.

They found James Fredrick Rose, inside the home with that shotgun.

A woman and three children were standing outside.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s high risk warrant team was called into help get him out.

A little while later, Rose turned himself in without resisting.

Rose is being held at the Neosho County Jail on aggravated assault and domestic battery charges as the investigation continues.