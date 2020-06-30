Neosho County man is behind bars this evening after threatening a woman and children with a shotgun

News

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO COUNTY, Ks. — A Neosho County man is behind bars this evening after threatening a woman and children with a shotgun.

Around five Sunday evening, the Chanute Police Department was called to the 100 block of South Highland.

They found James Fredrick Rose, inside the home with that shotgun.

A woman and three children were standing outside.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s high risk warrant team was called into help get him out.

A little while later, Rose turned himself in without resisting.

Rose is being held at the Neosho County Jail on aggravated assault and domestic battery charges as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories