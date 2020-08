NEOSHO COUNTY, Ks. — The Republican candidate running against a Neosho County Commissioner was killed in a motorcycle crash yesterday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Christopher Ellis died from injuries sustained when a 79-year-old Parsons woman driving a Buick Regal crossed into the lane he was riding and struck him.

The crash happened on Highway U-59.

Ellis was running against incumbent David Orr for the Neosho County Commission seat.