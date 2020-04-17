Neosho council declines more than $5M in relief from 2017 flood

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council declines more than $5.3 million in disaster relief funding through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Council members unanimously decided to reject the funding at a special meeting on Tuesday, stating that the grant’s overall value would be “too few in the flood water areas to make a substantial impact.”
The City applied for the grant last fall after a series meetings with victims of the 2017 flooding.
The funding would have helped victims relocate to a more secure location by buying out their damaged property.
The council says they will instead, seek assistance from mitigation programs to provide the most long-term benefit to victims.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT