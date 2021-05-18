Neosho Council and school district come to agreement on building permit fees

NEOSHO, Mo. (KODE) — The Neosho City Council is making it easier for the school district to upgrade its facilities.

The city council will be giving the Neosho School District a discount on building permits.

Tonight the Neosho city council approved Council Bill 2021-58.

It gives the Neosho School District a 50-percent off waiver for building permits.

The district will pay half of the five dollar per one-thousand dollar fee.

It will help the Neosho School district with upcoming projects like the FEMA storm shelters being put in four schools, and the performing arts center that is being added to the high school.

“We just appreciate the city giving us a break. It will help us continue to serve our students and the community,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho School District Superintendent.

“The city has always worked to partner with the school district. This is the way the city can continue to receive funds to cover the services we provide to the district and provide them a discount,” said Richard Davidson, Neosho Mayor Pro Tem.

The discount will save taxpayers $80,000.