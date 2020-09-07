Neosho considering Hill Street realignment

NEOSHO, Mo. — One of Neosho’s most well known streets may be moving to a new route. Neosho school leaders are studying options to realign Hill Street farther North.

It currently sits along the North side of the high school in the same area as a planned performing arts center expansion. Construction would not include the section traditionally painted by students… but add a curve immediately behind the high school.

Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Superintendent, said, “Bend Hill Street to get it to tie back into Neosho Boulevard – but it will go north to some extent. It will really the middle of our current practice field and tie in with Patterson.”

The school board is considering a couple of different plans for the new alignment and will discuss those at an upcoming board meeting.