Neosho considering Hill Street realignment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEOSHO, Mo. — One of Neosho’s most well known streets may be moving to a new route. Neosho school leaders are studying options to realign Hill Street farther North.

It currently sits along the North side of the high school in the same area as a planned performing arts center expansion. Construction would not include the section traditionally painted by students… but add a curve immediately behind the high school.

Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Superintendent, said, “Bend Hill Street to get it to tie back into Neosho Boulevard – but it will go north to some extent. It will really the middle of our current practice field and tie in with Patterson.”

The school board is considering a couple of different plans for the new alignment and will discuss those at an upcoming board meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories