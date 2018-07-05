Neosho community raise funds to expand veterans memorial

In Neosho on July 4th, 2002, a memorial was dedicated to the men and women who serve and fight for our country. Now, Neosho community members are wanting to broaden that memorial.

"After 16 years it's starting to wear down a little bit,” says Bruce Mahr.

16 years ago on Independence Day, the Neosho Exchange Club dedicated a memorial reflecting the patriotism in the United States.

"We like to honor our men and women in the service, as well as first responders,” says Bruce Mahr.

Now, the Exchange Club is wanting to expand the monument- not only updating the structures currently there, but creating a space that will allow people to sit, reflect, and commemorate our nation's heroes.

"We're going to put more flags around it. We're going to have a flag for Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard; as well as a POW flag. To increase the footprint, the concrete slab around it- we're going to make that a lot larger. And have a couple benches for people to sit,” says Bruce Mahr.

Also putting in new statues of a battlefield cross and a military canine. The total project comes to $60 thousand dollars. All funds being raised through donations.

"We felt that if we could do something that people would like to come out to, and actually sit out here and visit as opposed to drive by and look at then it would be something really nice for our community,” says Mahr.

"I appreciate the Exchange Club what they do already in taking care of the flag and the memorial that is here, but expanding that is another way to say thank you,” says Ben Baker.

If you would like to help this project, you can send donations to the Neosho Exchange Club at PO Box 173 Neosho, Missouri.