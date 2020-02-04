Neosho community invited to public meeting to learn about new proposed ballot

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s Future 2.0 invites the community of Neosho to attend a meeting on Wednesday, February 5th to learn more about Neosho School District’s proposed ballot issue that will appear on the April 2020 ballot.

Community members are invited to attend in person in the cafeteria at Neosho High School, 511 South Neosho Blvd., or Live on Facebook.

Doors will open at Neosho High School at 6:00 p.m. The presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho School District Superintendent, will be sharing the “what”, “why”, and “how” of the proposed ballot issue, also referred to as “The Next Step” (of Neosho’s future).

A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

Community members are invited to attend in person or on Facebook Live. The meeting will be aired on “Neosho’s Future 2.0” Facebook page.

Neosho School District is asking for a 39-cent increase in its levy. With safety, security, and the future in mind, the money generated by the tax increase would be used for two purposes:

To complete construction of a variety of buildings, including a Performing Arts Center, field house and locker room renovations at the high school, and safe rooms at Benton Elementary and Neosho Middle schools.

To gain extra money to improve teacher and staff salaries in the future.

Community meetings are held every Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the cafeteria at Neosho High School.

Additional information can be found online at neoshosfuture.org.