Neosho class ring found in Big Spring Park after 45 years

NEOSHO, Mo. — Nearly 45 years later a ring belonging to a Neosho man is found at a city park.

Clint Dalbom, Parks Director, Neosho, said, “People have walked past this they’ve you know they mowed the grass, they weed-eated we’ve had a lot of rain this year and they may be the reason it was exposed but it was not visible to many people or it would’ve been picked up.”

The lady Roughrider basketball team volunteered to help clean up the park when they found a 1976 Neosho High School ring. It was quickly sent to Councilmen Clint Dalbom and Tim Cox so they could help track down the owner.

“You know any step of this someone could have stuck it that ring in their pocket and kept it for their own because it was a very attractive ring but that isn’t what happened that ring was first turned over to me and now it has been turned over to its rightful owner.”

The ring belonged to William ‘Bill’ Albert Lucky of New York, New York. He was at Big Spring Park during the Summer of 1976 for a theatre production. While he was there he lost the ring and had fear to tell his mother he couldn’t find it.

“I can understand the feeling that he was pretty apprehensive about telling his mother because he knew she would be upset about it and she was and that ring has laid here in this park for 44 years so to me it’s just amazing just amazing,” said Dalbom.

Unfortunately Lucky died last year and the ring was given to his surviving sisters Pamela and Janice Lucky. Both can’t believe after 44 years their brothers ring was found.

Janice Lucky and Pamela Lucky, said, “Exciting and emotional, we’re very happy he couldn’t find his ring when he was doing the play, he was so upset about it.”

After receiving the ring, it’ll give them closure since his passing.

“Yes I let him go. I know he is in here with us, he’s everywhere in the house and it feels good.”