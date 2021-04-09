Neosho City-Wide Garage Sale Underway

(NEOSHO, Mo) “Actually the best find of the day has been a Yamaha Key Board actually a weighted key and they go for like $600 plus and we found it for $100, so I got that and I’m pretty excited about that,” says shopper Chelsea Carisle.

The City of Neosho held its city-wide garage sale that is the largest sale event in Missouri.

“Every single year it’s super busy, everybody loves it, we love going and we find a lot of deal,” Carisle says.

Last year the city cancelled the event due to the pandemic, but residents and businesses are ready to start it up again.

“I think people are just happy to get out of their houses and just be able to get out with their family and just shop around,” Carisle says.

355 retailers filled Oak Ridge Drive, lawns and driveways.

“One thing about the garage sale is it doesn’t provide a whole lot of impact for small businesses in our area, because people aren’t really shopping at businesses whenever they are here this weekend, but people have a lot of cash in hand so if they have a rummage sale we’re really asking them to shop local in the next couple of weeks to reinvest that cash back into those small businesses into our community,” Ashley Siler, Director of Communication and Membership Development with the Neosho Chamber of Commerce.

People come from all over the country to shop til they drop.

“There was this one guy, he was from, I think he was from Dallas and was talking to me about racing and Mo-Kan Dragway,” says Pittsburg resident Bob Mcalester.

The event is so big that schools close and gives churches and student fundraisers a chance to raise money for their cause.

“So it’s nice to be able to see those areas that have been impacted a ton by COVID through the past year and kind of be able to use that as a launch pad,” Siler says.

The event will continue through April 10th.