Neosho city leaders talk June fireworks display at Tuesday night’s meeting

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho council chambers were open to the public for a regular session of city politics, with topics including new bulletproof vests for the police department to ironing out details for a fireworks display in June.

Ballistic Vests for Neosho PD

The City renewed annual grant funding through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice. The city and the federal government will split the costs for six new ballistic vests for the Neosho Police Department. Those vests will replace ones with expired warranties. The estimated cost for the city is about $2,000.

Fireworks Display

Event coordinators approached the podium asking the council for guidance on which fireworks display to use for an upcoming city-sponsored show next month.

Two options were presented — the difference being whether to use ground displays or not. Council members were conflicted on whether to buy into the ground-aerial combination show or strictly use the aerial display as it would give people more of an opportunity to practice social distancing. Both shows were estimated to cost $10,000 by Riverside Fireworks Display, but the council decided to move forward with the combination display.

Efforts to keep social distancing are still being played out. The decision comes after city leaders reluctantly canceled the annual ‘Celebrate Neosho!’ event at the May 5 meeting due to coronavirus concerns. The fireworks show is planned for June 27.