Neosho city leaders look into buying out several areas affected by 2017 flood

Neosho City Council members look into buyouts for several areas in the city affected by the April 2017 flood.

Several resolutions were passed at Tuesday night’s council meeting to allow the city to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding.

If the City of Neosho is approved for the grant, people in the affected zones can be offered buyouts and relocation assistance.

This would affect several hundred properties through six different zones along and near Hickory Creek and Morse Park in Neosho.

A public meeting is set for next Monday, October 7th at 6pm at the Civic to discuss how homeowners and businesses would be affected.

BUYOUT ZONE MAPS