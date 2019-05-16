Neosho city leaders call on residents to help make 2020 budget decisions

NEOSHO, Mo. - The city of Neosho is calling on the community to help them make some big decisions.

Neosho is in the beginning stages of formulating its budget for 2020. By engaging with the community, city departments are looking for feedback on how they can be spending their funds more wisely.

Plenty of items are on the city's agenda like upgrades to the fire and police department as well as to the area's sewer and water systems. This week, Neosho has began to host strategic planning forums to help gage the public's interest in city projects as well as give residents and understanding of city agencies. Area leaders are hopeful this engagement with the public will be promising for both city workers and Neosho stake holders.

"Strategic planning is developing a road map of how to get there. Identifying hurdles you're going to have to overcome, identifying funding sources. And part of the process is like these public meetings we're having is to get the citizens and the stake holders input," says Leland Butcher, Neosho City Manager.

The next strategic planning meeting will be held Thursday by the Neosho Public Works Department. They will be hosting two meetings, one at 9 a.m. and another at 7 p.m. at the Neosho City Hall Council Chambers.

