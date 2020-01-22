Neosho City Council to receive Sunshine Law training

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Missouri Attorney General orders sunshine law training for the Neosho City Council.

Two Neosho residents filed a complaint in October 2019 to the Attorney General, saying they were not able to get records from the city after paying a fee and an electronic council meeting happened without public notice.

To address this, a representative from the Attorney General’s Office will come to Neosho at no cost and give a training session to all council members.

Steven A. Hayes, Neosho City Attorney, said, “It never hurts to reinforce education and the information that the attorney general will provide will be something that could greatly asset not only the council members but the directors who will also will sit in on that.”

Hayes says the city did acknowledge a group text message happening about a question of scheduling for the city.

But it was shut down after about 6 or 7 total messages.