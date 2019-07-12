Neosho City Council special session to accept city manager’s resignation

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho City Council holds a special session after the city manager submits his letter of resignation.

The Neosho City Council met Thursday night to formally accept Leland Butcher’s resignation. Butcher cited personal reasons for leaving his position in Neosho. The city council voted unanimously for Butcher’s resignation to take effect immediately and to pay him in accordance with his employment contract. Butcher has only been the city manager since September. During the meeting, the mayor of Neosho expressed his fondness of Butcher and how he’ll miss him on the council board.

“He’s prior military. I’m prior military. He was a military policeman. I was a military policeman. He’s a lot younger than me though.” William Doubek, Mayor of Neosho

Neosho Police Chief David Kennedy will serve as interim city manager until the role has been filled by the city council.