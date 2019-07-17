Neosho City Council puts wildlife project on hold and looks at two construction projects

NEOSHO, Mo. – Neosho city leaders decided to pull the brakes on a wildlife project at Big Spring Park during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Wildlife Project at Big Spring Park put on hold

The Neosho Parks and Recreation Department decided to push construction on a butterfly garden project back until Spring of 2020. This decision comes after low funds to get the garden started and not enough time to get the garden planted.

The Parks and Recreation Department plans on prepping for the new garden starting in the Fall by clearing area for the garden. City council members expressed great interest in continuing to bring the project into fruition. The Parks and Recreation Department said they plan to host fundraisers and seek out other funding opportunities to get the garden going.

New construction proposed on Coler St. Bridge

Public works spoke before council members to propose new construction on Coler Street Bridge. To make the bridge safer for pedestrians to cross, this new construction would build in walkways. The project would be done in collaboration with Newton County and it help lower costs.

“This is a partnership with Newton county commissioners. There’s federal funding available for bridge replacement. The Coler Street Bridge is at the top of their list.” Nate Siler, Neosho Public Works

The funding for the bridge requires an 80/20 match so Neosho would be in charge of covering 20 percent of the portion. And this funding needs to be set by July of 2020.

Construction updates to Lime Kiln Access Dam

And new construction on Lime Kiln Access Dam could allow fish to safely travel over the dam as well as reduce drowning hazards. The Department of Conservation presented council members the opportunity to use government funds to update the dam. The project would roll out in two phases, first engineering a new design and then construction. If the city acts fast, there are many different agencies they can pull from to get the project done.

“Partnership between the city of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which is a federal agency, maybe some private foundations, like the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation. There’s a pool of funds out there that could be used to address it.” Rick Horton, Missouri Dept. of Conservation

If the city plans on utilizing funds from any of those agencies, they would have to make that decision by October.

If they decide to move forward with construction on the dam, it could possibly be completed sometime in 2021.