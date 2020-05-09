NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council formalizes an agreement to shift the operations of the city pool.

The city has entered into a partnership with the Freeman Neosho Family YMCA to operate the Neosho Public Pool for the 2020 season.

The city will pay $40,000 for the YMCA to operate, maintain, and insure the pool.

Pool hours and costs will remain the same.

The YMCA will provide lunches for children under 18.

Officials say by working together each entity can provide more for the citizens of Neosho than either could provide separately.

Benjamin Coffey, CEO Tristate YMCA, said, “I think both of our roles is to enhance the quality of line in Neosho and we figured out that together we can just do that even better. This partnership, this collaboration is all intended to enhance the quality of life for every single citizen here in this area.”

Clint Dalbom, Parks Superintendent, City of Neosho, said, “Our park staff has a lot of other responsibilities that require a lot of time this time of year. So from our standpoint, we’re still here and still supporting the Y, but we have Morris park, Big Spring park, and these other parks that require a lot of time too.”

Admission prices are $3 for those 16 and older, $2 for children 4 to 15, and free for 3 and younger.

YMCA members will get free admission.

The pool will be open for swimming Saturday, May 23rd.